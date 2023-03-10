CTD arrests 12 terrorists across Punjab

Three militants nabbed from Lahore

10 March,2023 12:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Amid fears of any possible terror attack, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in covert operations, apprehended 12 terrorists in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

Officials said these terrorists were pinpointed by 61 suspects under interrogation. Three terrorists were arrested in Lahore, they added.

They said the terrorists belonged to proscribed organisations. The CTD also recovered explosive and other material meant to make suicide jackets from their possesion. They said that banned outfits were planning terrorist activities in several districts. Investigation was under way.

As many as 797 combing operations were conducted during the current week, the officials added. They said 159 suspects were taken into custody.