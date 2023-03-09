Two accused arrested in police encounter in East Karachi

09 March,2023 03:05 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two accused including one injured were arrested in the alleged police encounter near Superhighway Hangura Goth, Karachi on Thursday.

According to SSP East Karachi Zubair Nazir Sheikh, the arrested accused include Farman and Zohaib. Two pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused while one of the accused escaped on a motorcycle. The arrested accused are habitual criminals, the accused used to rob traders coming to vegetable and fruit market,” the SSP added.

Further investigation is being conducted by the police by starting legal proceedings against the accused.