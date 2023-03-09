Four killed, six wounded in Bannu firing incident

Four killed, six wounded in Bannu firing incident

09 March,2023 02:50 pm

BANNU (Dunya news) – Four people were killed and six others injured in a firing incident on Ismail Khan road near Naseerabad on Thursday.

Among the dead is a students and a police constable. Emergency responders rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead and the injured to the DHQ hospital.

The motive for the shooting and the identity of killers was not immediately known.

Police and forensic teams were on the crime scene to gather necessary evidence.