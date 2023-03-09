Two women shot dead over old enmity

Police have started the probe into the incident.

09 March,2023 02:53 pm

DADU (Web Desk) - Two women were killed by unknown persons in Mehar Tehsil of Dadu District of Sindh on Thursday.

According to the police, a tragic incident of firing took place in Mehar where two women were shot by unknown persons. “The shooting happened due to long-standing enmity,” the police added

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bosies to Tehsil Hospital Mehar.

