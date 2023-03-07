Johar Town blast: three criminals to be hanged five times each

07 March,2023 05:48 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A special anti-terrorism court of Lahore gave its decision in the blast at Johar Town. It was ordered to hang the involved criminals five times each.

The court decided after the complete arguments of the suspects and the hearing was held through the video link.

Sami-ul-Haq, Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar were the suspects and the trial was completed against the suspects,

The lawyer of criminals, Adil Chatha, appeared in the court and the CTD inspector Khalid Akbar had submitted the challan against them.

