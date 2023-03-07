Karachi: CTD arrests several terror suspects in IBOs

Their names will be added to the fourth schedule, said CTD spokesperson.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested several terror suspects who belonged to banned outfits in operations in various parts of Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson said they had tightened the noose around proscribed organisations. Many Intelligence-based-operations (IBOs) had been conducted in the provincial capital, he said, adding that the arrested suspects were under investigation.

The official further said the arrested suspects had been involved in terrorist activities in Karachi. He said their names would be added to the fourth schedule.

