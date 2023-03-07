Sahiwal: Jail warden killed on way home

Yasin was fired upon from behind in head for not stopping, police investigating reasons

07 March,2023 03:41 am

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) - A jail warden was killed after unidentified persons opened fire near Pul Barsan area of Sahiwal.

Yasin, the warden of Central Jail Sahiwal, was on his way home when three motorcycle riders signaled him to stop and upon not stopping they shot him from behind, hitting him in the head.

After the firing incident the suspects fled from the spot while the police reached the spot and started investigation. Police told that they were investigating whether the incident occurred as a result of firing on robbery resistance or was murdered due to enmity.

