Karachi: Police arrests three suspects of Rs60 million robbery

Crime Crime Karachi: Police arrests three suspects of Rs60 million robbery

Case solved in 90 hours, Rs30 million recovered, driver leaked information, SSP East Karachi

05 March,2023 06:35 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three suspects involved in this year's biggest robbery worth Rs60 million have been arrested.

According to Dunya News, the driver of the victim's family along with his accomplices committed the robbery.

SSP East said that the case has been solved within 90 hours and Rs30 million were recovered from the possession of the accused. According to the police, the incident was carried out on the information leaked by the driver of the victim builder.

Police added that raids were being conducted for other suspects involved in the incident. Police officials told that the accused had distributed the money among themselves after the robbery while further investigation was underway.

It may be recalled that the accused had committed robbery worth Rs60 million in Bahadurabad on March 1.

