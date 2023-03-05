Karachi: Three killed after being hit by trailer

CCTV footage of robbery near Rashid Minhas, Lal Flat surfaces; robbers snatch cash, mobiles and flee

05 March,2023 06:33 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three people were killed in a road accident with a trailer in Karachi.

According to rescue officials, three people were killed after being hit by a speeding trailer near Landhi Murtaza Chowrangi. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for necessary proceedings.

In another incident, CCTV footage of robbers robbing citizens sitting outside a hotel near Rashid Minhas Road, Lal Flat in Karachi has surfaced.

In the video, the robbers can be seen looting the hotel near Rashid Minhas Road, Lal Flat. It can be seen that four accused looted the people and managed to escape after snatching cash and mobile phones from the people sitting at the hotel.

