Four injured in firing during PML-N convention

The organisational convention was held at Ghulam Hussain Park.

04 March,2023 02:50 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Four people including a journalist participating in PML-N’s convention in Gujranwala were injured in firing by kite flyers.

The organisational convention was held at Ghulam Hussain Park where there were inadequate security arrangements. Gunshots were heard during the convention and four people – Ali, Ahsan, Imran Ali and M. Hasnain - were injured.