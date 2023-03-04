Gujranwala: Dacoits involved in rape die in alleged encounter

Police were taking them for recovery when accomplices opened fire, accused killed during firing

04 March,2023

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Three suspects involved in rape and robberies, identified as Zeeshan, Amir and Sajid, were killed in an alleged police encounter in Gujranwala district of Punjab province.

Ladhewala Warraich police were taking the suspects for recovery when on the way the accomplices opened fire and rescued the suspects from police custody, Gujranwala police has said. Police said that the three suspects were shot dead by their accomplices while their bodies were shifted to the hospital.

It may be recalled that the three deceased had raped women during robbery in Police Station Aroop, Tatle Ali and Lodhiwala Warraich, while the accused had gang-raped the mother and daughter during the robbery in Arup on February 26. The three were also involved in rape and robberies cases that were committed on February 22 and February 26.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had taken notice of the incidents in Gujranwala. Naqvi had sought a report from the Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police and directed to take strict legal action against the culprits involved in the incidents and bring them to justice.

