Shikarpur: One killed, two injured during exchange of fire in two groups

Firing took place over long-standing rivalry, police personnel deployed to prevent further bloodshed

04 March,2023 05:40 am

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) - An exchange of fire took place between two groups of the ‘Phor’ community at Yar Mohammad Phor village in Rahimabad police station limits of Shikarpur.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the firing, the deceased has been identified as Zahid Phor while the body has been shifted to Tehsil Hospital Khanpur for necessary action.

The firing between the two groups took place over a long-standing rivalry while police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further bloodshed.

