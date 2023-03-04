Exchange of firing between dacoits, villagers leaves two dacoits dead

Dacoits were busy looting on roadside when villagers surrounded them

04 March,2023 05:39 am

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – The exchange of firing between dacoits and villagers has taken place in Jawar Chab area near Sheikhupura resulting in two dacoits dead.

DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Marwat told that dacoits were looting villagers on the roadside when some villagers surrounded them. There was an exchange of firing between the villagers and dacoits in which two dacoits lost their lives.

Police have recovered ammunition, mobiles and cash from the deceased dacoits and were carrying further procedure including shifting of dead bodies.

