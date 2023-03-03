Karachi: Man killed in firing incident on Kashmir Road

03 March,2023 03:27 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - One person was killed in firing on Kashmir Road in Karachi.

The incident is the result of personal enmity but investigation is being done to find out the exact facts, the police said.

SSP East Karachi Bilal Naseer said that the deceased was shot dead on the vehicle who has been identified as Amir Haroon. The SSP also said that the firing incident seemed to be the result of personal enmity.

