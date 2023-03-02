Railway employees save sabotage attempt at railway track

One employee died during the encounter

02 March,2023 11:13 am

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Web Desk) – Railway employees saved the Allama Iqbal train from an accident by subverting a sabotage attempt aimed at the Walhar railway track.

Reports said that the perpetrators were trying to untangle the railway track as the train was headed to the station prompting the employees to counter them immediately. However, they responded by pelting stones at the employees and attacking them with steel bars leaving one of them injured. He was later shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.



