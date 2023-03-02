Missing girl found dead after rape

Crime Crime Missing girl found dead after rape

The family had lodged a report at the police station.

02 March,2023 11:01 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A six-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this week, was found murdered in the Bin Qasim area on Wednesday.

According to the police and hospital officials the body was found in a drain off National Highway. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors confirmed that she was brutally raped and then murdered.

SHO of the area Fahadul Hasan said the girl went missing while playing outside her home three days ago. The family had lodged a report at the police station.