One dead over personal vendetta in Khuddian Khas

Incident occurred at village Attar Singh Wala

02 March,2023 10:21 am

KHUDDIAN KHAS (Dunya News) – A 35-year-old man was shot dead and another injured by rival groups on Thursday over a personal vendetta.

Reports said that the incident occurred at the village of Attar Singh Wala where Salamat was killed and Muhammad Hussain was wounded by a gun fire.

The dead body and the injured were shifted to the hospital.