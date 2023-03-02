Female student shot dead by fellow in Karachi

02 March,2023 10:20 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A female student, Alisha Abdul Aziz who is a student of matriculation, was injured in a shooting at a school in Orangi Town area of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the school administration, the firing took place in the classroom of the school as the fellow student had brought the weapon and escaped after the firing. The student's family also switched off the mobile phone.

The school administration further stated that the boys shift ended at 4 pm and the girls shift ended at 4:30 pm but the boy remained inside the school even after the shift ended and shot the girl when she was about to leave the class. The name of the boy who fired is Fazlullah.

The police said the injured student was shifted to a private hospital located at Stadium Road and is said to be out of danger now. The investigation has been started to find out whether the bullet was accidentally fired or the girl was targeted to be killed intentionally.