FIA nabs two human traffickers involved in Libya boat incident

FIR registered on request of deceased’s father; two traffickers based in Libya, Deputy Director FIA

02 March,2023 03:18 am

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Gujarat, has arrested two human traffickers involved in the Libya boat accident.

The Foreign Office has said that after Italy, in another incident, three Pakistanis were killed in the boat sinking incident in Libya.

FIA has registered a case on the complaint of the father of Muneeb-ur-Rehman who was killed in the Libyan boat accident and arrested two of the six accused.

Deputy Director FIA Ghulam Sarwar Warraich said that the suspects arrested during the operation included Raja Raheel and Sufyan while the accused have been arrested from Kotla Arab Ali Khan, Gujarat.

Deputy Director FIA further said that the two human traffickers named in the case Hamza and Afaq were based in Libya.

