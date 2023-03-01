CTD captures two terror suspects, seizes cache of weapons

CTD captures two terror suspects, seizes cache of weapons

A large number of weapons and explosives were recovered from the arrested suspects.

01 March,2023 11:40 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) captured two suspects during an operation at Paposh Nagar in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to CTD officials, two suspects were arrested in an operation conducted on a tip off at Nazimabad Paposh Nagar area and a large quantity of weapons and explosives were recovered from them.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Fahad Baloch and Zahid Baloch. One Kalashnikov rifle, 17 9mm pistols, 5,030 calibers, 1,000 9mm and 500 Kalashnikov bullets and also magazines of 9mm pistols were recovered from the custody of the suspects.

Officials added that suspect Fahad Baloch had been to jail multiple times. A case has been registered against the suspects and an investigation is underway.

