Karachi man robbed off Rs59.4m

Police official said a case has been registered against the suspects

01 March,2023 11:33 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Unidentified suspects robbed Rs59.4 million from a citizen at Bahadurabad area in Karachi on Wednesday.

Police said the victim Raheel, who is a builder by profession, was in his car along with the driver when the incident happened. Raheel told police that he was on his way from office with the mentioned amount when another car stopped in front of his car to block the way. There were two robbers in the car and two others were on bikes.

He said the robbers had weapons and they forced them [Raheel and the driver] to move out of the car. They fled with the cash and his car.

Police official further said a case has been registered against the suspects and an investigation has also been launched. Evidences are being collected from the site of incident and the officials have sought the CCTV footage for further clarity.

