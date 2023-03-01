Robbers rape mother and daughter in Gujranwala

01 March,2023 07:00 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - A group of three dacoits allegedly robbed a family and then gang raped a woman and her daughter in Gujranwala on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, dacoits entered a house in Aroop area of Gujranwala and looted the family of their cash and jewellery. They later allegedly tied the men of the family with ropes and raped the mother and her daughter.

Police have registered a case and launched a search to arrest alleged robbers.

