Woman kills husband in connivance with her lover

Crime Crime Woman kills husband in connivance with her lover

They stabbed the victim multiples with a sharp edged weapon till his last breath.

28 February,2023 09:47 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was viciously murdered by his wife and her lover at Zaman Town of Korangi in Karachi on Tuesday.

Police said wife of the deceased, Rehana, had an alleged illicit relations with the victim’s nephew Ali Gull. Rehana plotted with Ali Gull to murder her husband, who came from Hyderabad for the purpose.

On February 12, they stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon till his last breath.

Officials added that Rehana tried to fool the police by mentioning three persons, who she had a clash over property. The police took the woman suspect into custody over suspicion and later she confessed to the crime.

