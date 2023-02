Four miners shot dead in Harnai's coal mine

Burned eleven mines too

27 February,2023 06:55 pm

QUETTA (Web Desk) – Unknown men gunned down four miners in Harnai’s coal mine and burned eleven mines as well.

Reports said that unknown people entered the Khost coal mines area forcefully and opened fire resulting in the death of four miners and leaving another three injured. Levies shifted the dead and injured to the hospital for post-mortem and treatment and launched an investigation into the incident.