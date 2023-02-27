Proscribed outfit's member held for gruesome crime

The suspect, they said, kidnapped Ghulam Murtaza, a businessman, in 2004.

27 February,2023 02:38 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested a member of a proscribed outfit in a raid in Karachi’s Garden area.

Officials said Muhammad Siddique belonged to a proscribed organisation and was involved in sectarian killings. The suspect, they said, kidnapped Ghulam Murtaza, a businessman, in 2004 and killed book store owner Ayub Naqvi when he was on way home in 2010.

The CTD personnel said teams conducted raids at the suspect’s house many times but he took shelter in Hyderabad. He returned to Karachi a few day ago and was arrested. Further investigation was under way, said officials.