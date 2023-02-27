Kite string claims expatriate's life

27 February,2023 02:33 pm

SIALKOT (Web Desk) – Kite string claims life of a young expatriate while riding a motorcycle in Sialkot.

Rescue 1122 personnel said a kite string injured Shams when he was going to the city from a village and was on Eminabad Road. Some people took the injured to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Shams worked in Dubai and had married a month ago.

Police said the district police officer suspended the SHO from service.