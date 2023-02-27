Massive clash in Punjab's Goindwal jail results in the death of two Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused

27 February,2023 01:04 pm

INDIA (Web Desk) - A violent clash broke out among gangster groups at Goindwal jail in Punjab, resulting in the death of two inmates accused of the murder of 28-year-old singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The deceased have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Tufan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Budhlana. Another inmate, Keshaw of Bathinda, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. All three inmates were accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Accused Tufan allegedly provided vehicles to Moosewala's shooters

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, a day after the Punjab state government withdrew his security cover. The investigation indicated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing, with his associate Goldy Brar also under investigation. Bishnoi was arrested on November 23, 2022, in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Amid concerns over law and order in Punjab and demands Khalistan, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured the public of the government's commitment to ensure peace and security for the state.