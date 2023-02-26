Karachi police arrest eight street criminals

26 February,2023 02:17 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested nine suspects who were involved in street crimes and drug-peddling in the provincial capital.

Police said the suspects were captured during operations in several areas of the city including Garden, Kalri, Kalakot, Kharadar and Eid Gah, adding that they were involved in street crimes, motorcycle lifting, drug-peddling and supply of liquor.

Officials said two pistols, three stolen bikes, 1kg of hash and eight bottles of liquor were recovered from them. The suspects have been identified as Mubashar, Adnan, Abdur Rehman, Gull Zada, Abdul Wahab alias Kodu, Imran, Imran Mashi and Sana Ahmed.

According to the police, the suspects had also been jailed in the past.

