'Honey Trap' activities of Kaccha gangs gain momentum

Torture video of abductee comes to light, ransom increased from Rs10 million to Rs50 million

26 February,2023 04:09 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The activities of the ‘honey trap gangs’ of Kaccha area have started gaining momentum. The gangs of Kacha area have abducted many people from Lahore, Sargodha and Gujranwala, police has told, adding that the hostages were later transferred to Ghotki and Kashmor areas.

Dunya News has obtained the footage of the torture of 60 year-old Tasawwar Hussain who was abducted from Lahore. On the other hand the Kaccha gang has increased the ransom amount from Rs10 million to Rs50 million. The family members of the hostage have told that a ransom of Rs50 million was being demanded in lieu of the release. Dr. Tanvir, son of the kidnapped, has said that his father was being tortured. Dr. Tanvir demanded that his father be rescued.

