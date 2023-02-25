40 held in Kasur police crackdown on kite flyers

25 February,2023 02:59 pm

KASUR (Dunya News) – Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 40 people allegedly involved in kite flying in violation of ban.

Police said they registered 40 cases in the district for violation of the Kite-Flying Act and arrested the violators. Teams also recovered kites and other paraphernalia from those arrested.

District Police Officer Tariq Aziz Sindhu said kite flying was a killer sport and no leniency would be shown against the violators.