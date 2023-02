Man loses life in acid attack

25 February,2023 02:31 pm

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) – A man was killed when two persons threw acid on him in Pakpattan’s Arifwala tehsil on Saturday.

Police said two persons entered Ikram’s house at 349 EB and threw acid on him to settle score. They said initial investigation suggested that the victim suffered 70 per cent burns and succumbed to his injuries.

