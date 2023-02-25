CTD tracks down seven more terrorists in swoop

Those arrested included Ahmedullah, Osama, Nazir, Hammad, Abdur Rehman and Amanullah.

25 February,2023 02:27 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claims to have ramped up operations against terrorists and arrested seven suspects in the latest swoop.

CTD officials said teams conducted joint operations in various parts of Punjab, including Lahore, and tracked down seven terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation. They claimed to have recovered material used to prepare suicide vests, explosives and weapons. The suspects, officials said, wanted to target key installations and spread fear.

