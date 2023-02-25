Rawalpindi: Three killed, several injured in illegal Basant celebrations

25 February,2023 02:11 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Three people including a girl were killed and several others were injured by kite string and in firing incidents during illegal Basant celebrations in Rawalpindi and its suburbs on Saturday.

Police said a young man, Arham, and a girl were killed in firing incidents at Dhoke Khabba and Mohanpura areas of Rawalpindi. Waqar was killed as a kite string cut his throat, they said. The officials added that two policemen were among the injured and more than 100 cases had been registered.

The caretaker Punjab chief minister expressed grief over the unfortunate incidents and sent condolences to the bereaved families. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal Basant celebrations. He also sought a report on the incidents from the Rawalpindi commissioner.



