Security guard slays three aunts out of spite

The motive for the killings is not yet known.

24 February,2023 02:38 pm

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – A security guard allegedly slit open the throats of his three paternal aunts in Karna Town of Bahawalpur on Friday, police said.

A police team rushed to the crime scene after receiving an emergency call and found the three victims lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary police investigation showed that the suspect, identified as Waseem Shah, stabbed his aunts Shahmim, Perveen and Shaheen, and slit their throats open with a sharp-edged weapon.

The motive behind the killings is not yet known. The suspect, who is employed for security job by a local company, was taken into custody.



