11-year-old boy allegedly raped in Liaquatpur

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the runaway suspect.

24 February,2023 01:50 pm

LIAQUATPUR (Dunya News) – An 11-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a man in the jurisdiction of police station Tranda Muhammad Panah on Friday.

According to the victim’s mother, Hassan went outside to play when the suspect lured him to come to his house and then raped the child. When they reached the suspect’s residence looking for Hassan, he [the suspect] pulled a knife at them and fled, she added.

Police said a case has been registered against the suspect and raids are also being conducted for his arrest.

