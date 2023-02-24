Customs seizes smuggled items worth Rs70m at Lahore airport

24 February,2023 01:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Customs team on Friday seized smuggled items worth Rs70 million in an operation at the Lahore airport.

The anti-smuggling operation was conducted by Additional Collector Iram Sohail and Deputy Collector Raja Bilal Naseem on the direction of Collector Customs Mehreen Naseem.

Officials said 290 mobile phones, 52 iPads, 28 laptops and other artifacts were recovered from two passengers who landed from Qatar. A case has been registered against the suspects.



