Three killed over minor grudge in Sargodha

Crime Crime Three killed over minor grudge in Sargodha

The killer escaped with indiscriminate firing after the incident.

23 February,2023 02:34 pm

SARGODHA (Dunya news) – Three people including a lawyer's brother and mother were killed by firing over a petty grudge at Mohalla Hussainabad near the Sahiwal police station.

The killer escaped after the incident. A police team reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Sahiwal for postmortem.

The Sargodha DPO took notice of the incident of murder and gave DSP instructions for immediate arrest of the suspects.