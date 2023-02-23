Karachi: Two including woman injured in different firing incidents

Man injured in Baldia, Woman got hurt near Korangi Causeway after robbers opened fire on civilian

23 February,2023 03:24 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two including a woman have been injured in different firing incidents in the provincial capital of Sindh.

In one incident one person was injured in a firing incident near Baldia Town No. 4 in Karachi. According to rescue officials the injured has been identified as Imran and he has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Police officials have started an investigation into the incident.

In second incident a woman was injured in a firing incident near Korangi Causeway area of Karachi. According to rescue sources the 35-year woman injured in the firing has been identified as Shazia who has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue sources added that the woman was injured after robbers opened fire on the civilian.

