CTD captures alleged terrorist in Layyah
Crime
A case has been registered with the local CTD police station and investigations have been launched.
LAYYAH (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab foiled an attempt of terrorist activity, arresting an alleged terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) from Layyah on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson, the suspect identified as Abdul Qayyum belongs to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The spokesperson further said the suspect wanted to target sensitive buildings in Layyah. Officials seized explosives and accessories used in making suicide vest.
A case has been registered with the local CTD police station and investigations have been launched.