CTD captures alleged terrorist in Layyah

A case has been registered with the local CTD police station and investigations have been launched.

22 February,2023 03:37 pm

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab foiled an attempt of terrorist activity, arresting an alleged terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) from Layyah on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the suspect identified as Abdul Qayyum belongs to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The spokesperson further said the suspect wanted to target sensitive buildings in Layyah. Officials seized explosives and accessories used in making suicide vest.

