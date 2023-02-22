In-focus

CTD captures alleged terrorist in Layyah

A case has been registered with the local CTD police station and investigations have been launched.

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab foiled an attempt of terrorist activity, arresting an alleged terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) from Layyah on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the suspect identified as Abdul Qayyum belongs to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The spokesperson further said the suspect wanted to target sensitive buildings in Layyah. Officials seized explosives and accessories used in making suicide vest.

