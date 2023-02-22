CTD kills one, arrests five extortionist terrorists in Peshawar

Legal action has been initiated against the arrested persons, CTD officials told.

22 February,2023 11:53 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – One extortionist was killed in the exchange of fire while 5 others were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) while capturing a large network of terrorists involved in extortion from Tellaband area of Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to CTD officials, two to three accomplices managed to escape from the spot. The terrorists belonged to a banned organization. Two Kalashnikovs, six hand grenades, two pistols and cartridges were recovered from the extortionists.

