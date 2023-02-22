One policeman martyred, two robbers killed in alleged encounter

Encounter took place at Korangi Chakra Goth

22 February,2023 10:20 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A policeman was martyred and two robbers were killed during an alleged police encounter in the area of Korangi Chakra Goth.

Reports said that as the police tried to stop two doubtful motorcycle riders, they sped up and fled prompting the police to chase. During the chase, they opened fire at the police which was responded to by counter-firing by the law enforcers resulting in their deaths.

A policeman, the incharge of the Korangi Industrial area police station, was wounded during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries.

