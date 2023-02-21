Peshawar: Police arrest guard involved in lecturer's killing

Crime Crime Peshawar: Police arrest guard involved in lecturer's killing

Police said main suspect Sher Muhammad was arrested in Karak.

21 February,2023 01:10 pm

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Police on Tuesday arrested the security guard who had fled after he shot dead a lecturer at the Islamia College in Peshawar.

Police said main suspect Sher Muhammad was arrested in Karak. The Peshawar police had travelled all the way to Karak city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to capture the runaway suspect.

Bashir Khan, who was serving as an English lecturer at the Islamia College, was shot dead by the guard on Sunday. According to police, Bashir exchanged harsh words with the college guard who opened fire at the former in rage which resulted in Bashir’s death. The guard managed to flee afterwards.

The Islamia College spokesman said the slain lecturer had a clash with the security guard who shot him dead. He said the victim was a resident of Mardan.



