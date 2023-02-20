Two slain with sharp-edged weapon in Chiniot
Crime
CHINIOT (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed with a sharp-edged weapon in Chiniot on Monday.
Police said the incident took place at Darbar Malan Shah in the jurisdiction of the city police station. The victims were identified as 36-year-old Iqbal and seven-year-old Owais. The two persons were slain with a sharp-edged weapon.
Police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital for autopsy. The incident is being investigated by police.