Two slain with sharp-edged weapon in Chiniot

20 February,2023 01:10 pm

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed with a sharp-edged weapon in Chiniot on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at Darbar Malan Shah in the jurisdiction of the city police station. The victims were identified as 36-year-old Iqbal and seven-year-old Owais. The two persons were slain with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital for autopsy. The incident is being investigated by police.




