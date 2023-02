Karachi: One injured in firing incident

Crime Crime Karachi: One injured in firing incident

A police team reached the spot and launched investigation into the incident.

20 February,2023 11:50 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A citizen was injured in a firing incident near Dadabhai building in Chowrangi area of Karachi.

Rescue officials said the injured, who has been identified as Osama, was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

A police team reached the spot and launched investigation into the incident. A case has also been registered.