Burnt corpse of abducted minor recovered from Sheikhupura

19 February,2023 05:27 pm

SHEIKHUPURA (Web Desk) – Police on Sunday recovered a burnt corpse of an 8-year old boy who had been abducted earlier from Lahore.

Police reported that the child had been abducted from Shahida Kalan on Feb 18, murdered and later his dead body was burnt. His corpse was recovered from the premises of Ferozwala police station.