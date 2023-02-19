Lecturer shot dead by security guard at Islamia College Peshawar

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and search for the suspect is underway.

19 February,2023 01:33 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A lecturer was shot dead by the security guard at the Islamia College in Peshawar on Sunday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Bashir Khan who was serving as an English lecturer at the Islamia College. Bashir exchanged harsh words with the college guard,who opened fire at the former in rage which resulted in Bashir’s death. The guard managed to flee afterwards.

The officials added that the deceased's body has been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and search for the runaway suspect is underway.

The Islamia College spokesman said the slain lecturer had a clash with the security guard who shot him dead today. He said the victim was a resident of Mardan.

