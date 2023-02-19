Police arrest three car thieves after alleged encounter

Crime Crime Police arrest three car thieves after alleged encounter

Police said the stolen car has also been recovered from the suspects.

19 February,2023 12:26 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday arrested three suspects involved in stealing a car after an encounter near Nawalty Pull in Faisalabad.

Police said the suspects were trying to flee after they stole a car. The police, along with the car’s owner, chased them and injured one in crossfire with the thieves. Police arrested the three including the injured, while one managed to flee.

Police said the stolen car has also been recovered from the suspects.

