CTD arrests two suspects for online sale and purchase of weapons

17 February,2023 02:22 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested two suspects involved in sale and purchase of weapons during an operation in Pirabad area of Karachi.

According to CTD officials, the suspects have been identified as Nazar Shah and Muhammad Shahid. The suspects used to make deals for the purchase and sale of weaponry through WhatsApp and Facebook. They were running a Facebook page by the name of ‘FATA Arm Afridi Bhai Brand’.

Officials said the arrested men would demand 10pc online payment of the weapon before delivery and provide it within three to four days to any part of the country. The delivery was made by a bus. Pistols were recovered from the suspects, added the officials.



