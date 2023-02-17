Rangers, police arrest ringleader of street crimes gang

17 February,2023 01:28 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A team of Rangers and police on Friday arrested a suspect involved in robbery and selling drugs in an operation near Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson said the suspect, who has been identified as Faheem alias Pehlwan, was the leader of a gang involved in street crimes, robbery and drug peddling. The arrested criminal sold drugs in Liaquatabad and Gulberg which he had brought from Golimar and Afghan Camp, he added.

The spokesman further said the man confessed to being involved in two incidents of street crimes and was being further interrogated.



