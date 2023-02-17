KARACHI: 1 killed, 2 flee after civilians grab 3 robbers
Crime
25 year deceased identified as Rakib, weapon and motorcycle recovered from him are seized, police
KARACHI (Dunya News) - In Orangi Town Sector 11 of the provincial capital citizens surrounded three robbers.
A robber was killed while two of his accomplices escaped as police has started proceedings to arrest the fled, Karachi Police said.
The deceased robber has been identified as Rakib, 25, while the weapon and motorcycle recovered from him have been seized by the police, police said.