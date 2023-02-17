KARACHI: 1 killed, 2 flee after civilians grab 3 robbers

Crime Crime KARACHI: 1 killed, 2 flee after civilians grab 3 robbers

25 year deceased identified as Rakib, weapon and motorcycle recovered from him are seized, police

17 February,2023 05:00 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In Orangi Town Sector 11 of the provincial capital citizens surrounded three robbers.

A robber was killed while two of his accomplices escaped as police has started proceedings to arrest the fled, Karachi Police said.

The deceased robber has been identified as Rakib, 25, while the weapon and motorcycle recovered from him have been seized by the police, police said.

